Nantes hit with fine for Emiliano Sala flare tributes

French club Nantes have been fined a combined 21,000 euros ($23,816) after supporters set off flares during matches as part of a tribute to former striker Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash last month.

A single-engine plane carrying Sala from Nantes to his new team Cardiff City crashed on January 21 in the English Channel, before he could make his debut for the Premier League side.

Wreckage was found on February 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and Sala`s body was recovered three days later while the plane`s pilot David Ibbotson is still missing.

Ligue 1`s disciplinary commission fined Nantes 16,500 euros after supporters set off flares and threw objects in a league match against St Etienne on January 30, the club`s first game after the Argentine went missing.

They were also fined 4,500 euros for a similar tribute by fans in their 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Nimes in their Ligue 1 game, three days after the Argentine was confirmed dead in a plane crash.

There was a minute of applause before kickoff and a representative from Cardiff City came to La Beaujoire Stadium to hand the French club a shirt from the Welsh side.

Fans also chanted a song in memory of Sala in the ninth minute of the game.