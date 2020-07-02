हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shines as Arsenal thrash Norwich City 4-0 in Premier League

Following the win, Arsenal sit in the seventh place on the Premier League table with 46 points. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shines as Arsenal thrash Norwich City 4-0 in Premier League
Image Credits: Twitter/@Arsenal

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang`s brilliance helped his side thrash Norwich City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here on Wednesday.

Aubameyang netted the opening goal of the match in the 33rd minute to put Arsenal ahead of the bottom-placed club, Norwich City.

Four minutes later, Granit Xhaka doubled Arsenal`s lead, placing his side on a dominant position before the conclusion of the first half.

The second half witnessed a similar start with Arsenal keeping Norwich City under pressure. Aubameyang, in the 67th minute, scored Arsenal`s third goal to bring the scoreline to 3-0.

Cedric Soares made his debut for Arsenal in the 77th minute of the match and only took four minutes to make an impact, helping his side gain a massive four-goal lead.

The club then successfully managed to keep a clean sheet as they clinched a commanding victory.

Following the victory, Arsenal sit in the seventh place on the Premier League table with 46 points. 

Tags:
Premier LeagueArsenalNorwich CityPierre-Emerick Aubameyangfootball
Next
Story

Serie A: AC Milan rescued by stoppage-time own goal against 10-man SPAL
  • 5,85,493Confirmed
  • 17,400Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,05,09,749Confirmed
  • 5,12,331Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M46S

Sources: China ready for peaceful solution in Galwan valley