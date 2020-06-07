Premier League: No positive cases in latest round of coronavirus testing

The Premier League, which is all set to return to action later this month after coronavirus pandemic distrupted the England's top-flight league in March, has confirmed that the latest round of COVID-19 testing has produced no positive results.

The EPL issued an official statement, saying that a total of 1,195 players and club staff were tested for the novel virus in the sixth round of testing and all of them returned with negative results.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the statement said.

Earlier, a total of 1,197 players and club staff of Premier League were tested for COVID-19 on June 1 and June 2 and one member of Tottenham Hotspur was diagnosed with the virus to take the overall tally of cases to 13 in the England's top-flight league.

1,130 Premier League players and club staff were tested in the fourth round of COVID-19 on May 28-29. Of these, zero had tested positive.

In the third round of coronavirus testing last month, 1,008 Premier League players and club staff underwent coronavirus tests and four of them returned with positive results.

Prior to that, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 between May 19-22 in the second round and two people from two clubs were diagnosed with the virus.

Meanwhile, six members from three clubs were tested positive out of 748 players and club staff who underwent coronavirus tests in the first round.

Three months after being distrupted due to the novel coronavirus, Premier League will begin from June 17 with Manchester City vs Arsenal clash and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match, provided that all safety requirements are in place.

These matches will be followed by a full match round beginning on June 19.