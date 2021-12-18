हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski equals Cristiano Ronaldo's THIS record, all details HERE

Robert Lewandowski equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 69 goals in one calendar year.

Robert Lewandowski equals Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s THIS record, all details HERE
Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.(Source: Twitter)

The Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's 69 goals in a calendar year record on December 18, in Bayern Munich's home game against Wolfsburg.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo set this record during his time with the Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2013.

Due to the Bundesliga (German League) having a winter break amid the festive period, Lewandowski only had one game to equal the great Portuegese's record. The pre-match trending discussion was whether he will equal or get past Ronaldo's record and the striker didn't disappoint his fans.

The Poland striker has been a topic of discussion around the world after Lionel Messi was awarded the Ballon d'Or 2021. The very first game after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Lewandowski scored twice in the German derby against Borussia Dortmund and Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann didn't keep his thoughts to himself as he said: "All of this rather spurred him on. He scored the significant goals and paid the fans back after all the Messi calls in the stadium."

Lionel Messi also appreciated the Bayern striker for his performance in the 2020 season. Due to COVID-19 France Football cancelled the award that year and he couldn't get his hands on the trophy. Messi said: "You were the winner last year and France Football should give you the award. You deserve it, you should have it at home too."

