Robert Lewandowski’s Poland refuses to play World Cup playoffs vs Russia

Poland's Football Association president, Cezary Kulesza confirms that Poland will not play the World Cup qualifying fixture against Russia.

Robert Lewandowski.(Source: Twitter)

Poland will not play a World Cup qualifying football match against Russia next month because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the president of Poland's Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, said on Saturday (February 25).

Kulesza said the association was in talks with its Swedish and Czech counterparts regarding playoff matches set for March to fill a slot for the World Cup.

"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic," Kulesza said on Twitter.

"This is the only right decision. We are in talks with Swedish and Czech association to present a common position to FIFA."

Russia is due to host Poland in the semi-finals of its strand of the World Cup playoffs on March 24 and, if its team advances, is scheduled to host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 in the Path B final.

footballFIFA World Cup 2022 QualifierRobert LewandowskiPoland vs Russiarussia ukraine war
