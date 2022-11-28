South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch KOR vs GHA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

At the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Monday, November 28, the footballing powerhouse of Asia, South Korea, will face the football powerhouse of Africa, Ghana. Both teams will be playing for their lives. Son Heung-min, the South Korean national team captain and star forward for the English team Tottenham Hotspur, was spotted wearing a face mask during the first game as he is still recovering from multiple fractures he sustained while playing for his country in the UEFA Champions League match. In the opening match of the tournament, South Korea and Uruguay played to a scoreless draw. In the most recent FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Taegeuk Warriors eliminated four-time champion Germany in a group-stage game.

The four-time AFCON Cup champions Ghana battled valiantly in their opening-round match against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. Iaki Williams, a forward for Athletic Bilbao, was outstanding in the most recent game, but Selection of the Shields ultimately prevailed 3-2 after the African team scored twice through Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari.

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Ghana be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Ghana will be played on Monday - 28 November at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Ghana going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Ghana will be played at Education City Stadium.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Ghana LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Ghana will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Ghana in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Ghana can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea vs Ghana Predicted 11

Son Heung-min (C ), Mohammed Kudus (VC), Kim Seung-Gyu (GK), Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-Jae, Daniel Amartey,Thomas Partey, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho, Inaki Williams, Andre Ayew.

South Korea predicted starting lineup:

Kim Seung-gyu (GK),Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su,Hwang In-beom, Jung Woo-young,Na Sang-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min,Hwang Ui-jo.

Ghana predicted starting lineup:

Lawrence Ati-Zig (GK), Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Salis Abdul Samed, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams.

Full-squad:

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun,Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul,Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu,Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung.

Ghana: Manaf Nurudeen, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana.