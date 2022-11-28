topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

LIVE Updates | Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Check Playing XI of sides

LIVE Updates | Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Check Live Scores and Updates from Group G game between CMR and SRB here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 02:43 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Check Playing XI of sides
LIVE Blog

Cameroon and Serbia will face off against each other in a crucial Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing their first matches against Switzerland and Brazil respectively. Serbia managed Dragan Stojkovic is set to ring in major changes after the loss to Brazil.

Dusan Vlahovic is set to start the game against the African giants, having recovered from groin problem and only playing for half an hour in the first game against Brazil. Filip Kostic should also be available for the Serbians, having missed the opening game due to a thigh injury.

Their opponents Cameroon are yet to win a match in World Cup after 2002 and will look to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to the Swiss.

In the second game of the day, another African powerhouse Ghana will be in action against South Korea, after their thrilling 3-2 loss to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The Koreans, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Luis Suarez’s Uruguay.

The biggest game of the day will see Neymar-less Brazil take on Switzerland in a Group G clash. A win for either side will confirm their entry into the Round of 16 like defending champions France.

Brazil manager Tite may replace injured Neymar with Rodrygo, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus or Manchester United’s Antony. Check all LIVE Updates from Cameroon vs Serbia here.

28 November 2022
14:41 PM

Cameroon vs Serbia: Here are the Playing XI

Here are the Playing XI of Cameroon vs Serbia for their Group G match in FIFA World Cup 2022...

Cameroon: Epassy, Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Kunde, Hongla, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi; Subs: Ngapandouetnbu, Mbekeli, Wooh, Ondoua, Ngamaleu, Nkoudou, Nsame, Aboubakar, Bassogog, Gouet, Mbaizo, Ntcham, Ebosse, Marou.

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Maksimovic, Kostic, Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic; Subs: Dmitrovic, Erakovic, Radonjic, Gudelj, Jovic, Rajkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Babic, Vlahovic, Racic, Djuricic, Lazovic, Ilic, Mladenovic, Grujic.

13:56 PM

CMR vs SRB: Check out best of Serbia football team 

Serbia are looking for their first win of the tournament after their 2-0 loss to Brazil in the opener. Here are some of the best goals scored by Serbia over the years.

13:55 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Cameroon vs Serbia Group G match here.

FIFA World Cup 2022Cameroon vs SerbiaSouth Korea vs GhanaBrazil vs SwitzerlandRodrygoGabriel JesusAntony

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data