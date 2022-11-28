LIVE Updates | Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Check Playing XI of sides
Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match: Check Live Scores and Updates from Group G game between CMR and SRB here.
Cameroon and Serbia will face off against each other in a crucial Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing their first matches against Switzerland and Brazil respectively. Serbia managed Dragan Stojkovic is set to ring in major changes after the loss to Brazil.
Dusan Vlahovic is set to start the game against the African giants, having recovered from groin problem and only playing for half an hour in the first game against Brazil. Filip Kostic should also be available for the Serbians, having missed the opening game due to a thigh injury.
Their opponents Cameroon are yet to win a match in World Cup after 2002 and will look to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to the Swiss.
In the second game of the day, another African powerhouse Ghana will be in action against South Korea, after their thrilling 3-2 loss to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The Koreans, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Luis Suarez’s Uruguay.
The biggest game of the day will see Neymar-less Brazil take on Switzerland in a Group G clash. A win for either side will confirm their entry into the Round of 16 like defending champions France.
Brazil manager Tite may replace injured Neymar with Rodrygo, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus or Manchester United’s Antony. Check all LIVE Updates from Cameroon vs Serbia here.
Cameroon vs Serbia: Here are the Playing XI
Here are the Playing XI of Cameroon vs Serbia for their Group G match in FIFA World Cup 2022...
Cameroon: Epassy, Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Kunde, Hongla, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi; Subs: Ngapandouetnbu, Mbekeli, Wooh, Ondoua, Ngamaleu, Nkoudou, Nsame, Aboubakar, Bassogog, Gouet, Mbaizo, Ntcham, Ebosse, Marou.
Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Maksimovic, Kostic, Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic; Subs: Dmitrovic, Erakovic, Radonjic, Gudelj, Jovic, Rajkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Babic, Vlahovic, Racic, Djuricic, Lazovic, Ilic, Mladenovic, Grujic.
CMR vs SRB: Check out best of Serbia football team
Serbia are looking for their first win of the tournament after their 2-0 loss to Brazil in the opener. Here are some of the best goals scored by Serbia over the years.
Serbia's best World Cup goal is __________?
Watch them all here __ _ #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/3wj374hpLA
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Cameroon vs Serbia Group G match here.
