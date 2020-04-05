हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cristiano Ronaldo

'Stay home, keep stylish': Cristiano Ronaldo gets a haircut from girlfriend amid coronavirus lockdown--Watch

Ronaldo and his manager Jorge Mendes had decided to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira to fight the threat of COVID-19.

&#039;Stay home, keep stylish&#039;: Cristiano Ronaldo gets a haircut from girlfriend amid coronavirus lockdown--Watch

Amid the forced break from the game due to coronavirus pandemic, many sports personalities are either busy with the household chores or exploring a new hobby. However, Portuguese international and Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has recently posted a video of himself getting a haircut from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at his home in Madeira.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 35-year-old shared the video in which Rodriguez could be seen dishing out a stylish haircut to Portugal striker Ronaldo.

Ronaldo captioned the post as, "Stay home and keep stylish #stayhomestaysafe."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay home and keep stylish #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Notably, Ronaldo has been dating Spanish model Georgina since 2016. The couple also has a child together, daughter Alana.

Ronaldo has been at his home for more than a month now after all the sporting activities including football was suspended in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Last week, Ronaldo and his manager Jorge Mendes had decided to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira to fight the threat of COVID-19. The donation had brought the total number of the ventilators in the region to 99.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan region in December 2019, has so far affected more than 12,03,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 64,500 persons globally.

 

