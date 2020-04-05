Stephen Kenny succeeds Mick McCarthy as manager of Ireland football team

Stephen Kenny has replaced Mick McCarthy as the manager of the Ireland football men's team with immediate effect, the Football Association of Ireland has confirmed.

McCarthy's contract with the Ireland team was due to expire on July 31 following the finals of the Euro 2020. Stephen, on the other hand, was initially slated to stand down from his role with Under-21 team on August 21.

However, the decision to replace the manager of the Iraland team has been made early in the wake of the delay in the European Championship play-offs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reflecting on the recent development, Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens thanked bothe Stephen and Mick for showing professionalism and their understanding in this difficult time.

“This has been a difficult situation for the Association - and for Mick and Stephen in particular - in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the football calendar," an official statemen from FAI quoted Owens as saying.

“On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the Board of the FAI and myself, I want to thank both men for their professionalism and their understanding in their dealings with the Association in these unprecedented circumstances. These are exceptional times in Irish life and Mick has taken that into account in agreeing to vacate the post early," he added.

Owens further informed that Stephen would now begin his role with planning for the play-off against Slovakia, followed by Nations League and the World Cup qualifiers in early 2021.