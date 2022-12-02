topStoriesenglish
Switzerland vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch SWI vs SRB and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Know here all the details related to the livestreaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia.

Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Serbia will lock horns with Switzerland in their last match of the Group G FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar at the Stadium 974 on late Friday night. Switzerland are currently second in the standings with 3 points from their two matches while Serbia are fourth with just one point. It will be an intense contest as this Group and fixture will go right down to the expire as expected from the World Cup. Both sides woul be keen to make their place in the round of 16 stage.

Ahead of the Switzerland vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia will be played on Monday – 3 December at 12:30 AM (as per IST).

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia will be played at the 974 Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Serbia Predicted 11

Switzerland: Sommer, Rodriguez, Elvedi, Akanji, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic, Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mitrovic

