LIVE Updates | South Korea Vs Portugal and Ghana Vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal eye top spot of Group H

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will be once again in action for their FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Group H fixture at the Education City Stadium. Having being already qualified for the next round, fans can expect Portugal to field a second-string playing eleven on the field tonight against South Korea, who are still in contention for the qualification of the knockout stages. South Korea's qualification scenario is tricky as they need the result of second fixture being played tonight between Ghana and Uruguay in their favor. Talking about Portugal, they are in red-hot form with Bruno Fernandes finding the goal in every game played so far and the 37-year-old captain, Ronaldo can be expected to rest for the formality fixture against South Korea. However, it's the FIFA World Cup and we can expect Portugal to play with full force tonight as well.

On the other hand, Uruguay and Ghana will lock horns in hope of qualification for the next round. Uruguay have just one point from their two games and they would need to win this fixture by good margin. Also, if South Korea to lose Portugal it will only make their chances of qualification more easy. Check LIVE score of Portugal vs South Korea and Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 matches here