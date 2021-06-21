UEFA Euro 2020, Russia vs Denmark Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Russia will lock horns against Denmark in a Group B encounter on Tuesday. Russia head into the game following an impressive 1-0 win over Finland, while Denmark succumbed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium. The match will be played at Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Russia are currently second in the Group B standings with three points, while Denmark are fourth and are yet to open their account in the tournament. However, there is still plenty at stake in the group with the second place still up for grabs.

Denmark’s tournament has been marred by Christian Eriksen’s health scare but they did give Belgium a run for their money. They have a good bunch of technically gifted players, but despite all the firepower they have, Denmark have lost both their games.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark will be played on Tuesday (June 22).



What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark will start at 12:30 am as per IST.



Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark will be played at the Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen, Denmark.



Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.



How can I Livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.