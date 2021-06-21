UEFA Euro 2020, Finland vs Belgium Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

Belgium, who are riding high on confidence, are set to lock horns with spirited Finland in a Group B clash on Tuesday. The match would be played at the Krestovsky Stadium, commonly known as the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg.

Belgium, with two wins from as many matches, have already booked a spot in the last-16. Their first victory against Russia was proof of why they are the number one ranked side in the world. But they had to dig deep to find a way to defeat Denmark 2-1 in their second match. This match would help Belgium prepare for much tougher competition awaiting ahead in the knockouts. But they would find a strong force in Finland, who have sprung up a surprise in their first major tournament.

Finland started off with a 1-0 win over Denmark, in a match where Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and had collapsed. But they succumbed to a defeat to Russia in their next match. With a spot in the last-16 on the line, Finland would hope to come up with their best performance against one of the title favourites.

It is worth mentioning that in terms of head-to-head statistics, Finland surprisingly hold the upper hand with four wins in the 11 total matches that they have played. Belgium have won three and the remaining four games have ended in draws.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium will be played on Tuesday (June 22).



What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium will start at 12:30 am as per IST.



Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium will be played at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg.



Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.



How can I Livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.