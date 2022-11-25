WATCH: Iranian fans cry as players 'forced' to sing national anthem before Wales clash

Iran football team pulled off an amazing performance against Wales in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar as they registered their first victory of the tournament, courtesy two late and brilliant strikes from Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian. However, before the clash against Wales, Iran players were seen singing their national anthem which they refused to sing in the first match of their Qatar tournament. Iran players showed support to the protesters back home earlier this week before their clash against England by not singing the national anthem.

As the Iran players were seen singing their national anthem, it left some fans of the football team in tears.

Checkout the video below...

Iranian football fans breaking into tears during the National Anthem. Incredible scenes from Al Rayyan. God bless Iran. Lights will guide you home someday. pic.twitter.com/hxuZn40623 — Md Anas Hussain (@anas707) November 25, 2022

Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday. Cheshmi's strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup goalkeeper Danny Ward, who was pressed into duty when starter Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute.

Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal moments later and Iran wildly celebrated while some of the Welsh players dropped in disbelief to the field. Hennessy was ejected in the 86th minute for a high challenge on Mehdi Taremi.

Gareth Bale made his 110th appearance for Wales, the most all-time for the national team, but the Welsh appeared sluggish early after a 1-1 draw with the United States in their Group B opener. The match was played after pro-government fans harassed anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar, reflecting the divisions afflicting the country. (With PTI inputs)