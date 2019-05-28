close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google pulling plug on YouTube Gaming app by May end

The tech giant had made the announcement in September 2018 but missed the original March shutdown date.

Google pulling plug on YouTube Gaming app by May end

San Francisco: Google is set to finally pull the plug on the standalone YouTube Gaming app in just a few days, months after it announced it would be merged with the standard YouTube platform.

"We want to continue to build a stronger home for the gaming community that thrives on YouTube, not just the YouTube Gaming app. After May 2019, we`ll retire the YouTube Gaming app and focus our gaming efforts across YouTube," the company wrote in its support page.

The tech giant had made the announcement in September 2018 but missed the original March shutdown date.

YouTube Gaming visitors who may have saved or viewed content over the years would run of luck as the video sharing platform says it`s not possible to transfer games already saved on YouTube Gaming.

The company suggested that subscribers club their YouTube Gaming and normal YouTube subscriptions.

Tags:
GoogleYouTubeGaming
Next
Story

Google Stadia to share game titles, pricing soon

Must Watch

PT26M58S

Watch Debate: Who will take responsibility for Congress's defeat in Lok Sabha elections?