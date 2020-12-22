BJP leader Gyanendra from Ghaziabad's Loni shot dead by unidentified men

Ghaziabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Ghaziabad's Loni has died after unidentified men shot five bullets at him.

The BJP leader Gyanendra was shot at the Siroli village when he was called outside the home. According to eyewitnesses, three men on a motorcycle had fired at Gyanendra, following which the police personnel took him to hospital.

The BJP leader then died in the hospital.

(This is a developing story)



