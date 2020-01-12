BJP leader Sadanand Tanavade appointed party's Goa unit chief

PANAJI: Senior BJP leader Sadanand Tanavade was on Sunday elected as the new state party chief. 54-year-old Tanavade was elected unopposed. He succeeds BJP's Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar, who held the post for two consecutive terms from 2012 till date.

BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna announced Tanavade's election as party's Goa unit chief during a workers' convention held on Sunday.

Tanavade, the former MLA from Thivim who was till now Goa BJP's general secretary, was the only one to file his nomination for the state party chief's post on Saturday.

Live TV

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, outgoing BJP state president Tendulkar and Goa Cabinet ministers were present at the convention which was attended by over 1,000 party workers.

Sawant took to Twitter to welcome Tanavade as the new Goa BJP chief.

"Congratulations to Shri. Sadanand Shet Tanavade on being elected unopposed as President of BJP Goa Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership the party will continue to scale greater heights," he tweeted.