'Total Money Cut': BJP's response to Mamata's 'Temple Mosque Church' remark

Kolkata: In response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee`s remark of equating TMC with `Temple Mosque Church`, the state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has said that TMC`s actual meaning is ‘Total Money Cut’.

The Bengal BJP president also alleged that the party is making money from the state projects.

“Where is Gurudwara, other than temple, church, mosque? This is not secularism."Majumdar further slammed Banerjee and said, "Mamata Banerjee is only doing `political tourism`, which is why she is going to Goa. She yells at her MLAs, befools people."

Mamata Banerjee is only doing 'political tourism', which is why she is going to Goa...She yells at her MLAs, befools people...: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/uFgfCuJ4MW — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee arrived in Goa on Sunday evening.

Banerjee, who is on a two-day tour of the coastal state, arrived at the Goa airport. She will be in the state on December 13 and 14.

Goa is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls in early 2022.

Live TV