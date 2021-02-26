हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Golf

Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery after car crash

Golfer Tiger Woods' vehicle being recovered in Los Angeles. (Photo: Reuters)

Tiger Woods has been moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles, the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said on Thursday (February 25), as he recovers from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident this week. The 15-time major winner underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, after the grisly accident on Tuesday. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said Woods, 45, would not face criminal charges in the crash. 

“Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery,” Harbor-UCLA Medical Center interim CEO Anish Mahajan said on the hospital’s Twitter account. 

“It was an honour to provide orthopaedic trauma care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes.” 

Woods, who recovered from numerous surgeries to break an 11-year major drought and win the 2019 Masters, has received an outpouring of support from friends, athletes and former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama in the wake of the crash. 

Woods suffered serious leg injuries and was trapped but conscious when emergency responders reached the scene of his one-vehicle rollover crash on a stretch of road near Los Angeles in California known for speeding and accidents, authorities said. Dr Mahajan said the 45-year-old American golfer suffered open and compound fractures on his lower-right leg and ankle.  

Mahajan provided the details of the surgery in a statement shared on Woods' official Twitter account. He said the injuries which shattered the tibia and fibula bones of Woods' lower right leg were stabilised with a rod in the tibia. These are the two bones between the knee and the ankle with the tibia being the larger of the two. 

"Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins," Dr Mahajan said in the statement.

