Surat: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party has said that Gujarat’s Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel is most welcome to join their ranks if he is not happy with his association with the Congress.

“If Hardik Patel is not liking in Congress, he should join a like-minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress, wasting his time, he should contribute here... A party like Congress would not have a place for dedicated people like him,” Gopal Italia, AAP Gujarat chief, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The remarks from the Gujarat AAP chief came amid rumours about Hardik Patel mulling to quit Congress soon. However, Hardik Patel, who is Gujarat Congress Working President, has denied the rumours of leaving the party.

"There is a rumour that I am leaving Congress, I do not know who is spreading so," Patel said while attending an event in Surat on Thursday.

Patel further added, "I have given my 100 per cent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days. We will do better development in Gujarat. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together to make Gujarat a better place."

"If speaking truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us, we have to stand up to them," Gujarat’s Patel community leader added.

Hardik Patel emerged as the leader of the Patidar agitation demanding reservation for the community in Gujarat in 2015 and later joined Congress.

