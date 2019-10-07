close

Junagadh Bridge collapse

Bridge collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh, several feared trapped

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle.

Bridge collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh, several feared trapped
Image courtesy: ANI

Junagadh: A bridge near Malanka village here collapsed owing to incessant rainfall in the region. Several are said to be trapped and suffered injuries in the incident. However, no loss of life has been reported yet.

The incident took place on Sunday when the bridge broke apart in the middle.

 

As many as three cars slid and fell into the gap.The road connecting to Junagadh, Sasan-Gir and Gir Somnath has been blocked. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The exact number of injuries and quantum of damages are yet to be ascertained.

Junagadh Bridge collapse Gujarat Bridge collapse
