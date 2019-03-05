हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi meets his mother during his 2-day Gujarat visit

Hiraba Modi lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi in the village located close to the state capital Gandhinagar.

PM Modi meets his mother during his 2-day Gujarat visit
File photo

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba in Raisan village near here after addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad late in the evening.

Hiraba Modi lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi in the village located close to the state capital Gandhinagar.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit of his home state, spent around 30 minutes with his mother and other family members.

Before calling on his mother, Modi visited the famous Dholeshwar Mahadev temple near Raisan and offered prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

PM Modi will attend two programmes in the state on Tuesday.

Narendra Modimodi in gujarat
PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shree Annapurna Dham in Gandhinagar

