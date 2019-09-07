BSP to contest Haryana Assembly election 2019 alone, ends alliance with Jannayak Janta Party: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election 2019 alone after the party's Haryana unit failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Party chief Mayawati Friday announced this on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"BSP is a national party, accordingly we inked an agreement with Dushyant Chautala`s party for Haryana Assembly elections. We have ended our alliance with them on the suggestions of BSP Haryana unit due to their inappropriate behaviour in seat-sharing," she tweeted in Hindi.

"Party high-command has decided that BSP will contest Haryana polls alone on all seats with full preparation," she said in another tweet.

BSP and JJP announced to enter into a poll alliance in August this year.

Polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly are scheduled to be held in October 2019.