BSP to contest Haryana Assembly election 2019 alone, ends alliance with Jannayak Janta Party: Mayawati

Polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly are scheduled to be held in October 2019.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election 2019 alone after the party's Haryana unit failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Party chief Mayawati Friday announced this on micro-blogging site Twitter. 

"BSP is a national party, accordingly we inked an agreement with Dushyant Chautala`s party for Haryana Assembly elections. We have ended our alliance with them on the suggestions of BSP Haryana unit due to their inappropriate behaviour in seat-sharing," she tweeted in Hindi.

"Party high-command has decided that BSP will contest Haryana polls alone on all seats with full preparation," she said in another tweet.

BSP and JJP announced to enter into a poll alliance in August this year.

Polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly are scheduled to be held in October 2019.

