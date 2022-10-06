5 effective home remedies to get rid of RATS

New Delhi: Are you also irritated of rats present in your home? Well, their presence in our homes is very problematic as it is not easy to get rid of them. They are so fast to be trapped and it is very tricky to deal with them. No matter how clean your house is, no matter how hygienic you are, they will invade your place in search of food, water and shelter too.

Not only they create a mess at our places but are also dangerous as far as health is concerned. They contaminate food whenever they come in contact with them. Thus, we are left with no option but to look for the various options to eradicate them.

Here are some effective home remedies to try if you want to get rid of the irritating rats at your place:

Peppermint Oil



Peppermint oil, for rats, is a bitter smell which they can’t tolerate. Thus, this oil can be used to throw the rats out of your house. Take some cotton balls and dip them in peppermint oil. Spread them in kitchen, bedroom or any other area. This will also grow peppermint plants around the boundary of your house. Castor oil can be also used in place of peppermint oil.

Onions and Garlic



No one likes the smell of onions and garlic, right? However, this can be one of the great home remedies. Put the sliced onion in the rat-prone areas or outside the holes of rats. This will help you avert them from entering your home. Remember that the onions are using will rot within two days. Replace them with the new ones after two days. You can also use place garlic cloves.

Instant Potatoes



Potato powder can also be spread in the rat-prone areas. Once the rats consume it, they will get inflamed in their intestines and will kill them.

Ammonia



Ammonia is a powerful repellant. Its pungent smell is what makes rats difficult to stand against it. Thus, they are forced to get out of your house. Mix mixture of ammonia in water and add two tsp of detergent in it. Place this bowl in the rat-prone areas.

Pepper Flakes



The spicy smell of pepper flakes makes the rats go away as it is unbearable for them. It becomes difficult for them to breathe. Take some pepper and sprinkle it along corners and other areas.







(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)