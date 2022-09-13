6 important medical tests that couples need to take before getting married

Are you planning to get hitched soon? There are important health check-ups that you must do and so must your partner. In India, many of us place great importance on getting our horoscopes matched but often ignore the health aspect. But for a happy marriage, the physical and mental health of partners need to be in good shape. And even if there are issues, they need not be an impediment as long as you are both aware of the problems and know the steps that need to be taken as a couple and as individuals.



HIV Test



The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) causes AIDS and this weakens the capability of the body to fight infections. Before getting married, it's important for couples to do the test and know where they stand.

Fertility Test



For most couples, having children is the obvious next step in marriage. So it's a good idea for couples to get a fertility test done. And this includes both the partners, the man and the woman. If having children, or biological children, is not on the cards, and both of you are sure about it, this can be skipped.

Genetic Test



Family history is important when it comes to diabetes, heart disease or any other ailments. It's good to know if one has inherited or is prone to inherit any of these diseases. It's important again when you are trying to conceive.

STD Test

Checking for sexually transmitted diseases or STDs is an absolute must. It's important for the working of marriage and also the health of the partner/

Blood Group Compatibility and Thalassemia Test

If blood groups are not compatible, or if a partner is Thalassemic this can lead to birth defects in the child or complications in pregnancy. The Rh factor of both the partners needs to be checked and in case of incompatibility, medical advice must be taken.

Mental health status



It is very essential to know about mental health problems if any because this can affect the quality of a marriage and can also be passed on to a biological offspring.



(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice.)