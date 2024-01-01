8 New Year Resolutions That Will Help Better Your Mental Health

When it comes to new year resolutions and one’s focus on mental health the basic trifecta is following a healthy lifestyle. One should make sure to exercise regularly, following a proper diet and get enough sleep. These things are essential because they have a direct impact on the mood.

In an exclusive interaction with Zee News English, Ms Tara Mehta, Clinical Psychologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate shares new year resolutions that will help better your mental health.

Tips for Enhancing Mental Health

Here are some simple yet impactful tips for a healthier and happier you in the upcoming year as shared by Ms Tara Mehta:

1. Prioritize Regular Exercise

- Engage in regular physical activity to boost blood circulation and release endorphins, promoting happiness and reducing stress.

2. Mindful Eating Habits

- Avoid excessive consumption of sugary or processed foods that can impact attention and concentration.

- Limit caffeine and sugary drinks to ensure a good night's sleep, emphasizing the importance of a healthy diet for mental well-being.

3. Quality Sleep Matters

- Ensure uninterrupted sleep of six to eight hours each night to enhance focus, attention, and mood, preventing irritability and crankiness.

4. Master the Art of Prioritization

- Learn to prioritize tasks in daily life to avoid burnout.

- Set aside time for personal activities, whether alone or with friends, to recharge and prevent neglecting personal needs.

5. Cultivate Joyful Hobbies

- Dedicate time to activities that bring joy, such as dancing, painting, playing sports, or gardening, to break the monotony of daily tasks.

6. Effective Communication

- Maintain open communication in relationships to express needs, thoughts, and wishes.

- Recognize the importance of communication in fostering good mental health.

7. Practice Mindfulness

- Embrace mindfulness to focus on the present rather than worrying about the future or dwelling on the past.

- Keep a gratitude journal to appreciate daily positive experiences and foster a positive outlook on life.

8. Self-Care is Essential

- Prioritize oneself to prevent neglecting personal well-being.

- Implementing these tips consistently contributes to better mental health and a happier life.

Implementing all these and following them will definitely help one better their mental health and have a happy new year!