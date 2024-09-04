Advertisement
BINGE EATING

Binge Eating: Tips to Stop Overeating & Regain Control Over Your Diet

In case you find yourself overeating on a frequent basis, it could indicate an unhealthy habit that could be addressed with various strategies. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 01:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Binge Eating: Tips to Stop Overeating & Regain Control Over Your Diet Image by Unsplash

Frequent experiences of eating abnormally large amounts of food quickly and feeling unable to stop are known as binge eating. Overeating on occasion is normal and usually not a health concern, but binge eating feels uncontrollable and can have a serious negative influence on one's physical, mental, and emotional health. In case you find yourself overeating on a frequent basis, it could indicate an unhealthy habit that could be addressed with various strategies. 

Emotional events, such as a breakup, can cause binge eating, which is frequently associated with particular triggers. While some techniques might help control occasional overeating, binge eating might need an individualised therapy that is developed in consultation with a healthcare provider in order to be properly addressed and controlled. 

Ways To Control Binge Eating -

  • Don't Miss Meals - Eating too much might result from missing meals, which can intensify desires. Maintain a regular eating routine to lessen the likelihood of binge episodes.
  • Stay Hydrated - Having a glass of water before a meal helps curb appetite and cut down on calories. Make it a point to stay hydrated during the day.
  • Engage In Mindfulness - Eat mindfully and mindfully of your hunger signs. Emotional and binge eating can be lessened with mindfulness and mindful eating practices.
  • Consider Yoga - It can help reduce stress and elevate your mood, which may help you stop eating emotionally. For support, start with a few minutes each day or sign up for a class.
  • Increase Fibre - Eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains—foods high in fiber—will make you feel fuller and reduce your cravings.
  • Boost Protein Intake - Increasing your protein intake might help you curb your hunger and consume fewer calories overall.
  • Get Enough Sleep - Sleep deprivation can lead to increased desires and hunger. Try to get 8 hours or so of good sleep every night.
  • A Well-Balanced Breakfast - Eating a high-protein, high-fibre breakfast helps suppress hunger and lessen cravings all day long.
  • Remain Physically Active - Frequent exercise helps lower stress levels, elevate mood, and stop binge eating. Choose hobbies you love to do and stick with them.
  • Clean Up the Kitchen - To assist you avoid compulsive eating, get rid of bad snacks from your house and fill up on wholesome foods.
  • Schedule Your Meals - Maintaining a regular eating schedule and enhancing the quality of your nutrition will help prevent binge eating.
  • Keep A Food Journal - You can find triggers for binge eating by keeping track of your food intake and emotional state, but be aware of the consequences.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

