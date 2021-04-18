COVID-19 second wave brings new symptoms, see if you have them

The second wave of COVID-19 has drastic effects on the country and has overwhelmed the health sector. The situation is getting worse as the COVID-19 infection is going undetected in the RT-PCR test. The double mutant of the coronavirus which can't be detected by the COVID test has series of strange symptoms which are listed below:

1. Sore throat: If you have a prickly, itchy throat or if you feel some swelling, it can be indicators of a sore throat, which is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 infection. This symptom has been seen in over 52% of cases globally.

2. Fatigue: UK experts have revealed that a lot of COVID-19 patients are reporting weakness as one of the initial signs of infection. Many individuals have reported signs of fatigue and weakness before being tested positive for the virus.

3. Body ache: Doctors have revealed that many individuals who have been tested positive for COVID-19 have been experiencing excruciating body, joint, and muscle pain. The main reason for muscle and body aches is myalgia, which is a result of the coronavirus attacking important muscle fibers and tissue linings in your body.

4. Fever and chills: If you are experiencing extreme chills and unusual cold, it could be a sign that you have been infected with the virus. Fever and chills are common symptoms in the case of the mutant virus.

5. Nausea and vomiting: Nausea and vomiting are now being looked at as signs of COVID-19 infection in its early stages.

6. Dizziness: Many people have reported that they have been experiencing neurological symptoms of the COVID-19 infection like dizziness, fatigue, malaise, and nausea.

7. No saliva production: Your body fails to produce saliva, which experts believe protects your mouth from bad bacteria. Additionally, people with these symptoms might find it difficult to chew their food or talk properly

One of the faculty of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, Professor Tim Spector, took it to his Twitter handle to reveal that, “One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don’t get on the official PHE list – such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home!”

So if you experience any of the symptoms listed above then don't panic just get yourself checked and stay at home.

Meanwhile, the global caseload of COVID-19 has surpassed the 140 million mark with the US being the worst-hit country followed by India.

