Outdoor mask-wearing no longer required in Israel after drop in COVID-19 infection rate

This move comes as global COVID-19 deaths crossed the 3 million mark on Saturday, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University. 

File photo

Tel Aviv: After a noticeable  drop in COVID-19 infection rates in Israel, the country’s Health Ministry has cancelled the mandatory wearing of face masks in the open-air starting Sunday (April 18).

"In light of the morbidity figures that continue to be low throughout the country ... Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, amended the Public Health Order so that there is no obligation to wear a mask in an open area, starting tomorrow, April 18," the ministry said on Saturday, as quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik.

This move comes as global COVID-19 deaths crossed the 3 million mark on Saturday, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University. 

The total COVID-19 cases worldwide, according to the latest data, stand at 140,379,953 and the deaths across the world stand at 3,007,708.

Following the drop in infection rates, the Israel health ministry advised the public to wear face coverings at large outdoor gatherings and stressed that mask-wearing is still obligatory indoors, news agency ANI reported.

Reports claim that Israel had started vaccinating its population against the COVID-19 on December 20 last year and the country has seen one of the most rapid vaccine rollouts of anywhere in the world.

(With inputs from ANI)

