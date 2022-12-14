topStoriesenglish
Diabetes diet: Tips to follow a gluten-free diet and keep your blood sugar levels in check

Gluten is the protein present in grains like wheat and sooji. And if you have diabetes, you must consume foods that maintain keep your blood sugar levels stable. Let's find out if gluten-free food is the best diet for people with high blood sugar.

High blood sugar diet: Different types of wheat include a protein called gluten. It aids in the preservation of food by essentially serving as a glue to hold the food together. However, some people are unable to consume gluten. In fact, this applies to any food that has gluten, a protein that is typically present in wheat, semolina, cereals, and a number of other grains.

The American Diabetes Association estimates that 1 in 100 people have celiac disease. There may be a hereditary connection between diabetes and celiac disease conditions since it is believed that 6% of persons with type 1 diabetes also have celiac disease. Both illnesses have an inflammatory component that triggers the immune system to attack body tissues or organs like the pancreas or intestines.

And if you have diabetes, you must eat foods that are free of gluten in addition to foods that maintain a healthy blood sugar level. Maintaining a gluten-free diet that is suitable for diabetes management is challenging.

Although you should talk to your doctor to learn how to manage your blood sugar while following a gluten-free diet. 

Tips to manage blood sugar with gluten-free food

- Instead of pasta, eat zucchini spirals.

- Using gluten-free products, like cauliflower crust, can help you satisfy your pizza craving while keeping your health in check.

- Avoid processed foods because gluten-free baked goods are higher in carbs. That's because when the manufacturers add sweeteners to make up for the missing gluten.

- Energy and protein bars are smart choices.

- Try to opt for lean meats, high-fibre fruits, vegetables, and grains.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

