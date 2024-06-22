Menstruation is a natural part of life, but it can occasionally be uncomfortable and cause discomfort. Certain ways can help deal with the onset of pain, cramps, and irritation in groin areas especially during the summer days when all the humidity and moisture can make things furthermore uncomfortable for women. This article examines the do's and don'ts of menstruation and provides tips on how to handle it comfortably and confidently. By practicing easy routines shared by Abhishek Saurabh

Director– Sales and Marketing, Comfene into place and being aware of potential risks, one can maximize their comfort and health.

Things to DO during menstruation

Selecting the right menstrual product – A woman should choose the right product which will help her feel comfortable and confident in any situation. Women should use products that imbibe technology, like dry and soft covers, cramp-reducing graphene anion strips infused in sanitary pads, and herbal remedies, to name a few. These can help women ensure a comfortable menstrual cycle,

Changing the product on time - Women should consider changing menstrual products from time to time to manage menstrual health. Changing the product on a regular basis helps to prevent bad odour, eliminate irritation, and shield against infection. Sanitary pads and other menstrual products fall under this category. As per WHO guidelines, sanitary pads must be changed every 4-6 hours, based on the menstrual flow.

Regular check-ups - Women should always look for any signs or symptoms that implies towards an infection or discomfort during their menstrual period. If symptoms appear, one should visit a doctor and receive the proper treatment for an infection.

Proper and safe product disposal - Menstrual products need to be disposed of appropriately to lower the risk of infection. Menstrual product-designated trash cans are now available in many locations to promote safe disposal and hygienic best practices. Also, after disposal, one should thoroughly wash their hands to prevent the spread of illnesses.

Things to NOT DO during menstruation

Do not use old or expired pads or tampons - Old/Expired menstrual products might not be as effective as fresh ones and can lead to infections. Also, they might not be sterile, thus leading to bacteria and mold growing on them over time. Using an expired product might lead to exposing these harmful germs in your perineal area, causing itching and irritation.

Do not ignore or self-diagnose any symptoms or discomfort – Menstruation differs for each woman. Some symptoms of cramping, bloating, and aching might be identical among women, but anything unusual should not be ignored. Early diagnosis and treatment of these symptoms can prevent complications and improve your menstrual health. If you are experiencing any symptoms, it is important to consult a healthcare professional.

Do not ignore menstrual hygiene and cleanliness – Menstrual Hygiene and cleanliness isn’t just about comfort but it is also important to maintain overall health. This involves practicing proper hygiene methods to avoid building of bacteria and other harmful germs that might lead to infections. Thus, carefully following proper hygiene is essential.