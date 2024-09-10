Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791129https://zeenews.india.com/health/eat-clean-live-well-tips-for-a-healthier-lifestyle-sustainable-weight-loss-2791129.html
NewsHealth
HEALTHY EATING

Eat Clean, Live Well: Tips For A Healthier Lifestyle & Sustainable Weight Loss

Your general health and wellness can benefit from eating more whole, unprocessed foods and consuming fewer bad, processed ones. It can also support you in achieving long-term, healthy weight loss. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Eat Clean, Live Well: Tips For A Healthier Lifestyle & Sustainable Weight Loss Image by Unsplash

Eating whole foods that are as close to their natural state and with as little processing as possible is the goal of clean eating. A clean eating routine can be a quick and easy approach to reduce weight and improve general health. Eating healthily can help you save money by lowering your dependency on processed, store-bought foods and increasing the amount of meals you make at home. 

It is a long-term, sustainable method to eating well rather than a diet. Your general health and wellness can benefit from eating more whole, unprocessed foods and consuming fewer bad, processed ones. It can also support you in achieving long-term, healthy weight loss. 

Tips For A Clean Lifestyle - 

  • Cut Out Added Sugar - Avoid additional sugars, which are connected to health risks. Swap out sugary sweets with healthier alternatives, such as berries and Greek yoghurt.
  • Unleash Your Inner Chef - Prepare meals at home whenever you can to maintain ingredient control and choose healthier options.
  • Support Local Farmers - Purchase directly from local farmers to get fresh, seasonal food while also supporting your neighbourhood.
  • Go Green - Incorporate leafy greens into your meals; they will enhance any dish and are a great source of nutrients.
  • Give Up Refined Carbs - Whole grains like brown rice and oats can take the place of refined carbohydrates like white bread.
  • Select Nutrient-Dense Foods - Choose items like broccoli, eggs, and berries that are high in nutrients yet low in calories.
  • Keep It Clean When Dining Out - Avoid heavy, processed dishes and opt for fresh, healthful options when dining out.
  • Consume Whole Foods - Give special attention to minimally processed produce, nuts, fruits, and meats.
  • Don't Drink Your Calories - Stay hydrated with unsweetened tea, flavored water, or water instead of sugary drinks.
  • Read The Labels - Check the ingredient list to avoid additional sugars and artificial additives.
  • Protein-Packed Diet -  To stay full and energised, include foods high in clean protein sources such nuts, salmon, and eggs.
  • Try New Foods - To make meals engaging and nourishing, try experimenting with different veggies and seasonings.
  • Make Healthy Treats - Instead of sugary snacks, try healthy options like strawberries covered in dark chocolate.
  • Engage In Intuitive Eating - Pay attention to your body's signals of hunger and fullness to establish a positive connection with food.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details