Effect Of Cancer On Children Vs Adults: Understanding Leukaemia, Challenges And Treatments

Leukaemia presents unique challenges in children and adults. Childhood cases, like acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, are more common but have higher cure rates. Adult leukaemia, especially acute types, often has poorer prognoses. Treatment approaches vary, with children typically undergoing intensive therapy and adults often needing bone marrow transplants for high-risk cases.

What is Leukaemia?

Dr Aditi Shah Kaskar, Consultant Haemato-oncologist and Bone marrow transplant physician, HCG Cancer Centre Borivali says, "Leukaemia, a type of cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow, originates in the cells responsible for producing blood cells, particularly in the bone marrow. When a person has leukaemia, it means their white blood cells (WBCs) are impacted. This condition can be fatal and is divided into four main types based on disease progression and the type of blood cell affected."

"Childhood Leukaemia, particularly acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), is common in children under 5 years old but can occur in older children and adolescents. Diagnosis involves a complete blood count and bone marrow examination. Treatment includes intensive chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and bone marrow transplants for high-risk or poorly responsive cases. Common side effects include blood count drops, infections, bleeding, and hepatitis," adds Dr Aditi.

Types of Leukaemia Cancer

Here are the different types of Leukaemia Cancer that can occur in children and adults:

1. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL): This rapidly progressing leukaemia primarily affects lymphoid cells, a type of white blood cell, and is more common in children.

2. Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML): A rapidly progressing form that affects myeloid cells, another type of white blood cell, occurring in both children and adults.

3. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL): A slow-progressing form that affects mature lymphocytes and is more common in older adults.

4. Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML): A slowly progressing leukaemia that primarily affects myeloid cells and is more common in adults.

Treatment for Leukaemia

Dr Aditi highlights that proper treatment can cure childhood leukaemia, emphasizing the need for treatment by a specialist at a well-equipped hospital. Alongside medical treatment, psychological support, arts and crafts, and continued studies are essential. Parents play a crucial role in their children's care, learning about hygiene, diet, food preparation, infection prevention, and symptom recognition.

Regular follow-up after treatment is vital to monitor growth and long-term side effects like endocrine dysfunction. In adults, both acute and chronic leukaemias can occur. Acute leukaemia requires quick treatment with intensive chemotherapy, possibly including a bone marrow transplant. Chronic leukaemias progress more slowly; CML can be controlled with oral medication, and CLL may not require immediate treatment.

Dr Aditi concludes, "Like children, adults with acute leukaemia should receive treatment from a specialist in a well-equipped hospital. Bone marrow transplantation is a curative option for high-risk cases if the patient is fit for the procedure. Proper treatment and care can significantly improve outcomes for those with leukaemia, underscoring the importance of timely and specialized medical intervention."