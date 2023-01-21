topStoriesenglish
High blood pressure: Symptoms, causes and treatment of hypertension; tips to manage BP

High blood pressure rarely has visible symptoms. However, if left untreated, it doubles your risk of developing serious conditions like heart attacks and strokes. Here are some of the symptoms and causes of high blood pressure and ways it can be treated. Keep reading to know more.

High blood pressure symptoms: The force or pressure of blood pushing against blood vessel walls is measured as blood pressure. When you have hypertension (high blood pressure), your body's blood vessel walls are constantly under too much pressure. There are two numbers in the blood pressure reading. Systolic blood pressure, which appears as the top number, measures the force exerted on the blood vessel walls when your heart beats or contracts. Diastolic blood pressure, which appears as the bottom number, measures the force exerted on your blood vessels between heartbeats as your heart slows down. They're both measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg).

Ideal blood pressure is usually considered to be between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg. Although everyone's blood pressure will be slightly different. What's considered low or high for you may be normal for someone else.

Category Blood Pressure
Normal Under 130/80 mmHg
Stage I Hypertension (mild) 130-139/OR diastolic between 80-89 mmHg
Stage 2 Hypertension (moderate) 140/90 mmHg or higher
Hypertensive Crisis (get emergency care) 180/120 mmHg or higher

Symptoms of high blood pressure

Hypertension does not cause visible symptoms always, in most cases the symptoms are inconclusive and are not certain. However, some of the common symptoms are:

- Headaches

- Nosebleeds

- Blood spots in the eyes

- Facial flushing

- Dizziness

Contact your doctor if you have severe headaches or nosebleeds together with other symptoms of the disease because they could be signs of underlying medical conditions.

Causes and risk factors of high blood pressure

- Family history of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

- Are older than 55.

- Are overweight.

- Don’t get enough exercise.

- Eating foods with high in sodium (salt).

- Smoke or regularly use tobacco products.

- Regular alcohol consumption.

Tips to keep high blood pressure at bay

- Using a home blood pressure monitor, check your blood pressure frequently.  These automated electronic monitors are advertised online and are available at the majority of pharmacies.

- Consume wholesome foods that are low in fat and salt.

- Obtain and keep your ideal body weight.

- Men should not have more than two drinks per day, while women should not consume more than one drink per day.

- Be more physically active.

- Stop using tobacco products and/or smoking.

- Take steps to control your tension and anger.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

