How Is Red Sandalwood So Beneficial To Your Skin And Body? Read All About It

In Hindu culture, red sandalwood is considered auspicious and has been utilized in many different kinds of rites. Sandalwood trees are found throughout India, especially in dry and mountainous regions, primarily in Karnataka's Eastern Ghats, Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam Hills, and northern Tamil Nadu Red Hills. Apart from utilizing in rites, it is also used in the production of home furnishings. It is a little tree that has a hard, dark purple heartwood portion in the middle that has a strong taste. The economic worth of red sandalwood, according to official estimations, ranges from eight lakhs to twelve lakhs per tonne. Pterocarpus santalinus is a scientific term for red sandalwood, which is part of the Leguminosae family and can also be referred to as pea or bean. Raktachandan and Red Sanders are the additional names for red sandalwood.

Red Sandalwood's Benefits

It cures diabetes

It can treat gastritis

It helps in reducing pain

It helps with eye diseases

It can also help to fight cancer

It helps in reducing sugar level

It prevents bleeding from ulcers

It helps in hair health and growth

It can be used as a cooling agent

It helps in curing skin conditions

It helps in decreasing inflammation

It could prevent parasitic infection as it has antibiotic qualities

It can be used as an ointment for snake bites and stings from scorpions

Minerals In Red Sandalwood

Red Sandalwood has many attributes as it has minerals like Copper, Uranium, Strontium, Cadmium, and Zinc, which are beneficial for healing wounds, blood clotting, thyroid function, helping your body produce red blood cells, and maintaining the health of nerve cells and your immune system.

Uses of Red Sandalwood

To make a face mask for oily skin, combine red sandalwood powder and lemon juice. It helps to regulate sebum secretion and tightens pores.

It can be used to color or color food naturally while it's being cooked

As a result of its cooling effects, a rose water and red sandalwood face pack helps in the removal of acne and acne scars, as well as the discomfort caused by acne

It can be made into Chandan paste

It helps in the removal of dark spots and the reduction of pigmentation. Make a simple mixture of red sandalwood and milk and use it every day

Soft oatmeal can be made with red sandalwood powder

A pack comprising cucumber juice or curd and red sandalwood powder helps in the removal of sun tan. Apply a mixture of curd, cucumber juice, and red sandalwood powder on the affected area

Precautions While Using Red Sandalwood

As red sandalwood may cause allergies, it is best to see a doctor before using it. If you are pregnant, nursing, on medication, or have an ongoing medical condition, you must consult a doctor before taking Red Sandalwood

Side Effect Of Red Sandalwood

Red sandalwood is generally regarded as safe for both cosmetic and oral use. Red Chandan should not be used for self-medicating. It is critical to see a doctor before using it. However, it should not be used on the skin during pregnancy or breastfeeding. If any irritation occurs, discontinue it. Red Sandalwood may provide benefits; nevertheless, you must exercise caution when administering it to small children and the elderly to avoid harmful effects.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)



