International Nurses Day 2023: Expert Shares 5 Tips To Take Care Of Mental Health

Nursing is a demanding profession that requires a high level of skill, dedication, and compassion. Nurses work in high-stress environments, often dealing with life-and-death situations, and can experience high levels of emotional and physical exhaustion. Hence, to acknowledge and honour the contributions of nurses around the world, International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year. This day provides an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication of nurses who play a critical role in the healthcare system.

Every year a specific theme is chosen and for 2023, the theme is ‘Our Nurses, Our Future.’ Taking care of one's mental health is crucial for nurses to maintain their well-being and provide the best possible care to their patients. By practicing self-care, seeking support, developing healthy coping strategies, and prioritizing work-life balance, nurses can improve their mental health and overall well-being.

Nurses work in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, schools, and community centers, and they provide care to people of all ages and backgrounds. Hence, taking out a few minutes each day to meditate, practice deep breathing exercises, or engage in other mindfulness activities to help calm your mind and reduce stress is essential for nurses.

Dr Usha Banerjee, Group Director Nursing, Apollo Hospitals group shares 5 tips for nurses to take care of mental health.

Set Healthy Boundaries:

Learn to say no when necessary, delegate tasks when possible, and avoid overworking yourself. Setting boundaries helps prevent burnout and allows you to prioritize self-care.

Connect With Colleagues:

Make time to connect with other nurses or healthcare professionals to share experiences and provide emotional support. Having a support system can help you feel less isolated and more connected.

Take Breaks:

It's important to take regular breaks throughout your shift to rest and recharge. Whether it's a quick walk around the unit or a brief chat with a coworker, taking breaks can help you stay energized and focused.

Seek Help When Needed:

If you're struggling with your mental health, don't hesitate to seek help. Talk to a mental health professional, a trusted colleague, or your employee assistance program for support and resources. Many organizations are now arranging counselling sessions for nurses.

Prioritise Self-Care:

By prioritizing self-care and taking steps to maintain their mental health, nurses can better care for themselves and their patients.