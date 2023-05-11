International Nurses Day 2023: Know Date, Theme, History And More

Nurses work tirelessly to ensure that patients receive the best possible care, and their dedication and hard work deserve to be celebrated. Hence, International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to honour the contributions of nurses around the world. This day was first celebrated in 1965, and the date was chosen as it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. This day provides an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication of nurses who play a critical role in the healthcare system.

International Nurses Day: Theme

Every year a specific theme is chosen and for 2023, the theme is ‘Our Nurses, Our Future.’

International Nurses Day 2023: History

The celebration of International Nurses Day has its roots in the efforts of Dorothy Sutherland, an officer of the International Council of Nurses (ICN). She proposed to celebrate a day to honour nurses worldwide. In 1974, the ICN officially recognized May 12 as International Nurses Day.

Also read: Nutritious Diet Associated With Higher Physical Fitness In Middle-Aged People: Study

International Nurses Day 2023: Significance

International Nurses Day is a day to recognize the contribution of nurses to society. Nurses are the backbone of healthcare, and they work tirelessly to ensure that patients receive the best possible care. They play a crucial role in all aspects of healthcare, from prevention to treatment and rehabilitation. Nurses work in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, schools, and community centers, and they provide care to people of all ages and backgrounds.

International Nurses Day 2023: Celebration

International Nurses Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. The day is marked by various activities and events, including seminars, workshops, and exhibitions. Nurses are recognized for their dedication and hard work, and their contributions to the healthcare system are acknowledged. The theme of International Nurses Day changes every year, and it is chosen to reflect the current issues and challenges faced by the nursing profession.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)