Jaggery benefits: Eat Gur in these 5 forms to gain its health benefits in winter

Benefits of gur: Jaggery, commonly known as "Gur" in Hindi, is also known as "Bellam" in Telugu, "Vellam" in Tamil, "Sharkara" in Malayalam, "Bella" in Kannada, and "Gul" in Marathi. It is essentially raw, concentrated sugarcane juice that has not been processed. A common wintertime ingredient in Indian houses is jaggery or gud.

Some people use it as a post-meal treat, while others use it to substitute sugary desserts. In either case, jaggery has a multitude of health benefits. It is a phenomenal source of healthy nutrients including iron, vitamin C, protein, potassium, and magnesium and aids in preventing acidity and bad breath.

Here are five different ways to add gur to your diet that can benefit you in ways more than you can imagine.

1. Gur milk (Jaggery milk)

Your immunity will be boosted if you add some jaggery to your glass or cup of milk each day. Drinking jaggery milk can help with period cramps and stomach pain while also enhancing your digestive system.

2. Nolen Gurer (Date palm jaggery)

Nolen Gur, which is made from date palm trees, has advantages of its own in addition to having an amazing flavour and texture. Iron, magnesium, manganese, and potassium are all present in reasonable amounts in Nolen Gur.

Additionally, it contains some calcium, zinc, and vitamins. Menstrual cramp relief, sore throat relief, constipation treatment, and migraine pain relief are all made possible by this.

3. Gud Halwa

The finest substitute for sugar in traditional halwa is gud or gur. Not only does it increase the iron content of your diet, but it also provides halwa with a lovely mild flavour.

Jaggery complements potato halwa well because potatoes are loaded with minerals. But since it requires a significant amount of ghee, you must be cautious with its quantity. Jaggery halwa can be made with a variety of dry fruits, including pista, almonds, and raisins.

4. Gud til ke laddoo

Gud can be melted with a small amount of ghee and then combined with til (white sesame seeds). This mixture must be turned into laddoo while it is still hot to avoid the chance of its hardening. Til is particularly beneficial for persons with high blood pressure, quite nutritive, and boosts immunity.

5. Masala gur

Jaggery with nuts and spices is known as Masala Gur (Mewa Gud, Masala Gud, Spiced Jaggery Bites). It is a popular Indian treat prepared in North India during the winter.

It is made with simple jaggery, ghee, dry ginger powder, carom seeds (ajwain), cashew nuts, almonds, foxnut (makhane), edible gum (gondh), dry coconut, pistachios (pista), poppy seeds (khas khas) and melon seeds. Now that does sound complicated but this masala gur can do wonders for your health and boosts immunity and keeps away from cold and cough.