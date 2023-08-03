Male Infertility: What Leads To Low Sperm Count And How To Improve Sexual Health? Expert Explains

Male infertility is on the rise and now contributes to nearly 30% of cases. Low sperm count refers to semen (ejaculating fluid) containing fewer sperm than normal. This condition is also called oligospermia, whereas a complete absence of sperm is called azoospermia.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr Manu Gupta, Senior Consultant Urology and Andrology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and First Step IVF Clinic shares what causes low sperm count and how to improve sperm health.

Dr Manu Gupta says, “Low sperm counts can result from several different circumstances, and they are directly related to male infertility. Obesity, stress, unhealthy lifestyle/food, smoking, drugs/alcohol, trauma to the testicles, chemotherapy, medical conditions, etc. can affect sperm quality”.



Tips to Boost Male Fertility And Increase Sperm Count

Quit smoking and intake of alcohol & drugs

Quit smoking as soon as you can if you do. Poor sperm motility, weak or irregular sperm, and genetic chromosomal damage are all primarily brought on by tobacco use. Heavy drinking can also lower testosterone levels and affect a person's ability to perform sexually. Furthermore, drug use causes a decrease in sperm counts.

Heat is bad for sperm

Stay away from hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, and long hot baths. They can make your body temperature rise and lower the amount and quality of sperm. Avoid sitting with the laptop on your lap as well.

Avoid overdoing it when hitting the gym

Too much activity might lower testosterone levels and sperm quality. Although we don't advise against exercise, it should be light and not affect your testosterone or sperm levels. Avoid engaging in excessive exercise because anything in excess is bad.

Refrain from wearing clothing that is excessively tight

Tight clothes, such as skinny jeans or briefs, can harm sperm production by raising testicle temperature, so it's best to avoid them.

Eat healthily and adopt new eating habits

Eat foods that are high in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and proteins. You should avoid processed, greasy foods, caffeine, artificial sweeteners, and trans fats to preserve male fertility. Consume fibre-rich foods like beans, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and so on. For healthy sperm counts, you must generally consume more nutrients like zinc, vitamins E and C, selenium, L-carnitine, L-arginine, and folate.

Keep a healthy weight

If you are noticeably overweight or underweight, your body may produce more or less of the hormones that can impact sperm development. So keep your weight in check by eating well, exercising, and practising yoga.

Try relaxing and lower your levels of stress

Stress can impact the hormones which can lead to impaired sperm production. It can be difficult to avoid stress these days, yet the study shows that relaxation improves sperm quality.

While following these suggestions can increase sperm counts, there may also be medical causes for low sperm counts. Get help from an andrologist and fertility specialist to determine the cause of your problem.

With medical advancements and the latest techniques like Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Aspiration (PESA), Testicular Sperm Aspiration (TESA), and Micro Dissection Testicular Sperm Extraction (Micro TESE) it is possible to have a biological child. Therefore, consult a fertility specialist who can guide you through the treatment/ procedure, as per the cause of your infertility.