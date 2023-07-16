Monsoon Health Tips: 5 Effective Ayurveda Remedies To Boost Digestion During Rainy Season

In India, the monsoon season is widely anticipated because it gives considerable relief and joy to people everywhere from the scorching sun. However, because the atmosphere is already fairly humid and early showers provide enough moisture in the air, this is also the time of day when humidity peaks.

Such weather is frequently characterised by a lack of fresh air in the atmosphere, which is particularly favourable to a wide variety of germs and diseases.

Monsoon and Digestion

Your whole digestive system becomes slow during the monsoon because of the humid weather. Inefficiencies in your digestive system, including your stomach, pancreas, and small intestine, can lead to issues including gas, acidity, bloating, and a persistent sense of fullness. All of these situations are unpleasant!

Additionally, because fast food, sweets, and snacks are particularly cruel to your digestive system during the monsoon, the issues get worse.

According to Ayurveda, during this season pitta also builds up and vata is worsened. For proper digestion to take place, the two must be in balance.

Simple Ayurvedic Tips For Better Digestion In Monsoon

Here are 5 tips that can surely keep all your digestion woes at bay:

Food rich in water content for healthy bowel movement

Ayurveda promotes the eating of natural foods like water-rich fruits and vegetables, such as cucumber, tomatoes, apples, citrus fruits, watermelons, strawberries, etc., which will aid in digestion. You stay hydrated by eating these meals. The digestive system's ability to absorb nutrients is aided by water. Additionally, it moisturises your bowels and ensures that stool passes easily.

Lifestyle changes

As daytime naps slow down both digestion and metabolism, Ayurveda advises against taking napping in the afternoon. Your gut health will suffer if you are under a lot of stress or are out in the sun too much in the afternoon.

Keep yourself warm since being cold makes your body more vulnerable to bacterial or viral attacks. If your clothing or hair is moist, avoid entering a place that has air conditioning and always remember to keep your feet dry.

Ginger aids in preventing acidity

Ginger should be your first choice of food for any stomach issue. Saliva, bile, and gastric juice output are all increased by ginger. It aids in the quick digestion of meals and absorption of nutrients by the body. Additionally, it can reduce gastrointestinal irritation and is a fantastic treatment for an upset stomach.

Before each meal, eat a tiny amount of grated ginger with a splash of rock salt. Ginger eaten raw often causes heartburn in many people which can be prevented by adding rock salt.

Add ghee to your food

In Ayurveda, cow ghee is a beneficial food. Ghee contains anti-inflammatory butyrate acid. Ghee will thus be of assistance if your guts are giving you trouble. Ghee encourages the production of digestive fluids and aids in nutritional absorption.

It significantly reduces intestinal inflammation. Enhancing the smoothness and contractility of the colon muscles, it will also relieve constipation. For this reason, you have to additionally drink a half-teaspoon of ghee before each meal.

Balanced diet

You should eat cautiously to ease your digestion. Freshly prepared meals made of foods like rice, barley, wheat, legumes, or green gramme would be beneficial. Avoid raw veggies since they might contain germs that would make digestion even worse if they were exposed to the monsoon air.

The following foods should also be avoided: green vegetables, pork, and curd. These foods make digestion more difficult. Instead of eating curd, you might choose to consume buttermilk.

Foods items that are good for you in the monsoon season

- Grains —rice, wheat, and jowar should be preferred

- Vegetables – bottle gourd, snake gourd and bhindi are considered good for monsoon

- Legumes – arhar daal, green and black gram can be taken

- Garlic, Onion, and Ginger are good as these boost immunity and digestion

- Fruits like dates, mulberry and coconut are good

- Milk products – take cow milk, cow ghee and buttermilk

- Better if you take boiled water that has been cooled down

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)