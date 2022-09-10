Need a caffeine fix: 5 gut health benefits of drinking coffee

The morning coffee that kickstarts your day is loaded with antioxidants and offers several advantages.

If you can’t imagine life without a morning cup of coffee, there’s some good news. It's not just a tasty and stimulating way to start the day. It is related to an expanding number of health advantages.

Yes, that is correct. Your everyday cup of joe is bursting with beneficial substances including antioxidants that fight dangerous free radicals, alleviate inflammation, and prevent disease. So, let’s look at the health benefits of coffee in detail.

1. Enhances energy levels

The stimulant caffeine is abundant in coffee. When consumed in moderation, caffeine may increase your energy levels because it speeds up your metabolism and causes the release of adrenaline, the hormone that releases energy in the brain.

2. Reduces body fat and promotes a healthy weight

By improving gut health and changing fat storage, which are all related to weight management, caffeine may also help people maintain a healthy weight and lower their chance of developing certain illnesses linked to being overweight, such as heart problems.

3. Increases physical activity

Coffee consumption increases physical activity invariably. It has been discovered that people who drank one to two cups of coffee per day were more likely to meet the guidelines for physical activity than those who drank less.

4. Lowers the risk of Type 2 diabetes

Chronic type 2 diabetes is said to have an impact on how the body uses sugar. A persistently high blood sugar level can result in potentially dangerous health issues. Coffee consumption may lower the likelihood of getting this disorder.

5. Improves bowel regularity

Coffee's laxative properties are widely recognised. Minutes after the coffee is brewed, most coffee consumers say they must go to the bathroom. Coffee could be a good option as a bowel movement stimulant if you have trouble having regular bowel movements.

If you love a coffee to get you going in the morning, rest easy! Along with your coffee fix, you're getting health benefits.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this)