5 Common cold remedies for children

Common cold remedies: It always worries you as a parent to comfort your child when they are down with a common cold- The sleepless nights and the unproductive days. To make your child feel better, you want to take whatever action you can. But how can you tell what is an effective and safe cough treatment for children? To restore grins and laughter, there are a variety of effective cough cures for children.

Experts offer the following effective advice and cold symptom remedies for kids, including coughs:

1. Rest

Plug in your child's preferred movie or TV show while cuddling up on the couch. It's best to give a calm, comfortable setting where they can indulge in quiet activities because active play can cause more coughing or discomfort.

2. Fluids

There must be no shortcuts in drinking sufficient water, but it's especially crucial when treating your child's cold. For the mucus to be effectively removed from the lungs, water helps thin the mucus production. Give out a lot of non-sugary liquids, like warm tea(kaadha) or broth.

3. Petroleum Jelly

The skin around your child's nose can become red and irritated as a result of runny noses and excessive nose blowing. Your child can be less cooperative with practising nose-blowing the sorer their nose becomes. Petroleum jelly can help keep them comfortable and calm by protecting and soothing this sensitive area.

4. Honey

To help their children, parents often resort to honey when looking for natural solutions. It is a natural calming agent for the throat as well as chest discomfort.

5. Kaadha (Warm tea)

The aftermath of covid taught us the importance of kaadha. Both adults and children enjoy the calming effects of kaadha (herbal tea). When your child is feeling under the weather due to cold symptoms, warm kaadha tea will help calm and soothe them.

The common cold is one of the most common illnesses. The majority of kids will experience 6 to 8 colds annually. Airborne droplets from or direct touch with a sick individual can give your child the common cold.

However, all these remedies can help soothe your child's discomfort but it does not replace a doctor's advice in case of extreme situation.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)