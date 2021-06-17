Soothe your mind, body and soul with Bryan & Candy Bath Tub and Spa Kit - Read more to know about the products!

Nothing beats the essence of pampering and relaxation. To pamper yourself, there are various luxury products from the beauty and body care industry dominating the market. Among many beauty brands, Bryan & Candy tops the chart that can recoup and rejuvenate one’s body and soul.

The brand that delights the senses has a lasting impact on one’s mood as it encourages decreasing stress levels. With an exclusive collection for face, body and hair care, ‘Bryan & Candy’ has raised the bar of sophistication with its high-end beauty products.

The beauty brand perfectly depicts the term ‘me time’, and its collection of Bath Tub Spa Kit is an ultimate experience of comfort simply by being home. While the brand’s products are designed in New York, USA, a majority of its products have got a global appeal. Bryan & Candy Bath Tub Spa Kit for men and women is one of a kind that has got various spa kits with distinct fruity and floral aromas. To all those who love to pamper themselves, this wide range of bathtub spa kits from ‘Bryan & Candy’ is all one needs on their beauty shelf.

Its Delicate Rose Bathtub Kit consists of Body Butter, Sugar Body Scrub, Bath & Shower Gel, Face Wash, Loofah and Miniature Bathtub. Made with the finest and organic ingredients, these products with their fragrance of rose are a perfect home spa kit to detox and get flawless glowing skin. The other expertly crafted aromatherapy blends include Bryan & Candy Green Tea Bathtub Kit, Cocoa & Shea Bathtub Spa Kit, Orange & Mandarin Bath Tub Spa Kit and Strawberry Bath Tub Spa Kit.

Unlike Bryan & Candy Delicate Rose Bath Tub Kit, the flavour of other spa kits can make you swirl and give you the ultimate relaxation. Along with relaxation, these spa kits from the brand can energize you and clear all the impurities from your body. These aromatic bathtubs and spa kits include products like Face & Body Polish, Sugar Body Scrub, Bath & Shower Gel, Hand & Body Lotion, Loofah and Miniature Bath Tub. With a distinct variety of kits available, it would not be wrong to say that the products of ‘Bryan & Candy’ are class beyond comparison.



Founded by Pallav Shah and Dipak Desai, the beauty and body care brand has paved its way as one of the finest names in today’s time.

Tested by highly experienced dermatologists, the products of the brand are certified by IFRA and are free from harsh chemicals. While the beauty products are available on the official website of the brand (www.bryanandcandy.com), it has even tied up with e-commerce platforms including Tata CliQ, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa. In a time of four years, ‘Bryan & Candy’ has been the dominant force in the beauty industry, and the vision set by the founders to take it on a global scale is also creating waves among other contemporaries.

(Disclaimer: Brand desk content)