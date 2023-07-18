Suffering From Frozen Shoulders? Here Are Six Easy Exercises For You

The difficulty in moving your shoulder and having limited movements may be an early sign of a frozen shoulder. It is more common in females and diabetics, and the onset can be anywhere between 40 and 65 years of age. "The treatment includes pain medicines, heat/ice therapies, and exercises," shares Dr Sunil Dachepalli, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic, Robotic Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad. Dr Dachepalli mentions some exercises to combat frozen shoulders.

Exercises For Frozen Shoulder

Following are the exercises that help in improving shoulder movements. These exercises are to be done slowly, and arm held at the end point of movement for a few seconds, advises Dr Sunil Dachepalli. Read on:



1) Pendulum Exercises



Bend over the waist, so the arm falls away from the body. Start circular movement at the shoulder making circles. Do this for 2-3 minutes at a time.

2) Table Top Arm Slides

Sit in a chair adjacent to a table and lift the involved arm with the other arm, and place it on the table. Bend forward at the waist, allowing your arm and hand to slide forward. Turn back to the upright position.

3) Supine Neutral External Rotation

Lie on the back. Keep your arm and elbow at a 90-degree angle. Push the stick into the hand of the involved arm, to make the arm rotate away from the body.

4) Internal Rotation Behind the Back Stretch

Sitting in a chair, place the hand of the affected arm behind the back. Use the other hand to move the hand first across to the opposite buttock, then higher towards the shoulder blade of the opposite shoulder.

5) Wall Slide

Stand facing a wall, using both hands, and place the hands on the wall. Slide the hands up the wall, allowing the hands and arms to go upward. As you are able to stretch the hand and arm higher, you should move your body closer to the wall.

6) Supine Forward Flexion

Lie on your back, helping with the uninvolved arm or stick, and raise the involved arm up and then backward (as if to reach overhead).





