Washington

Tattoos linked with mental health issues in individuals

People who had tattoos were more likely to be smokers, to have spent time in jail, and to have a higher number of sex partners.

Tattoos linked with mental health issues in individuals

Washington: Individuals with tattoos are more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health issue and report sleep problems, a recent study suggests.

In a survey-based study published in the International Journal of Dermatology, the researchers also pointed out that people who had tattoos were more likely to be smokers, to have spent time in jail, and to have a higher number of sex partners.

The survey was conducted in July of 2016 and resulted in a sample of 2,008 adults residing in the United States."Previous research has established an association between having a tattoo and engaging in risky behaviours.

In an era of the increasing popularity of tattoos, even among women and working professionals, we find these relationships persist but are not associated with lower health status," said Karoline Mortensen, lead author of the study.

