The Essential Health Tests Every Woman Should Take During Menopause to Protect Bone Health

Menopause, which marks a significant transition in a woman's life, is often accompanied by myriad health challenges, particularly related to bone health. The risk of osteoporosis and fractures is inversely proportional to estrogen levels, the former increases with the decline in the latter.

Regular health screenings can help mitigate these risks by highlighting any concerns that may arise in the periodic check-ups. There are a number of tests that are essential in determining bone health. Dr. Shelly (Mittal) Mahajan, Lab Director & Clinical Lead at Mahajan Imaging Labs shares essential health tests every woman should take during menopause to protect bone health.

Recommended Tests for Protecting Bone Health During Menopause:

1. Calcium and Vitamin D Levels: Calcium is an essential element for maintaining bone density, while Vitamin D enables calcium absorption effectively. One's bone density is highest between ages 25 and 35 and it starts declining as one gets older. Since the digestive system is very poor in absorbing calcium, Vitamin D is needed to ensure that we retain the required amount of calcium. Periodic health screening should be done to keep a check on the existing levels of these nutrients and dietary adjustments should be made, or supplementations should be taken, accordingly.

2. Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Test: The BMD test, which measures the density of minerals (like calcium) in bones, provides a clear indication of bone strength and the risk of fractures that might be present. It helps greatly in charting the course of treatment, if needed, or bolstering one’s system by taking the necessary supplements. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 1 in 2 women over the age of 50 will experience a fracture due to osteoporosis. The test, also referred to as dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), is important for investigating risk for osteoporosis, which is the most common type of bone disease. Bone tissue tends to become thin and frail over time and leads to disabling fractures due to Osteoporosis. Women who have a family history of osteoporosis or previous fractures should monitor their level more regularly.

3. Hormone Level Testing: Hormone levels, particularly estrogen and parathyroid hormone (PTH), offer valuable insights into bone health and thereby serve as key indicators of bone density and risk of osteoporosis. Studies show that low estrogen levels significantly increase the risk of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. It is highly recommended for women, who have menopausal symptoms, to get their hormone level tested and evaluate potential treatments, if needed.

4. Thyroid Function Tests: Thyroid hormones play a key role in bone metabolism. Research indicates that women with untreated hyperthyroidism, an auto-immune condition that is caused by an overactive thyroid, can lose up to 20% of their bone density within five years. Women, who experience symptoms like weight loss, increased heart rate or changes in menstrual patterns, should undergo thyroid function tests once in 6 months to keep a tab on their levels.

In addition to the aforementioned, one needs to monitor one’s lifestyle issues to identify areas that might impact one’s health positively. Lifestyle factors such as physical activity, diet and smoking, which can significantly impact bone health, should be assessed regularly. Women can increase their bone density up to 1% annually by engaging in weight-bearing exercises. Working with a healthcare professional to devise a personalized dietary and exercise plan that supports bone health during menopause is also advisable.



To manage menopause effectively, one needs to be mindful of the changes one’s body is going through and then take the necessary steps to fill any gaps if needed. Regular check-ups can help women effectively navigate menopause and minimize the risks associated with decreased bone health.