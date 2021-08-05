TikTok frozen honey challenge is bad for health, can give you diarrhoea

New Delhi: The new viral trend of ‘Frozen Honey Challenge’ on Tik Tok has taken the internet by storm with the videos of the challenge scoring over 600 million views on the social media platform. The hashtag ‘“#FrozenHoneyChallenge’ has been viewed more than 80 million times. However, the latest TikTok trend might not be good for your health, state experts.

In the frozen honey challenge, people freeze honey in a bottle and later eat it in chunks like a popsicle. Many takers of the challenge have twisted it by adding corn syrup in honey to make it less dense.

Experts are of the opinion that the challenge can give you diarrhoea and cause bloating, stomach cramping, and other adverse side effects. It can also lead to cavities in the teeth.

Many people who took the challenge have complained of feeling sick and getting a stomach ache.

“Honey is a natural sweetener and comes with many health benefits, honey kept at a temperature of approx minus four degrees is likely to create issues such as bloating and diarrhoea when consumed,” shared Wellness expert Neeha Nagpal with The Independent.

She added, “Having said that, if stored at an appropriate temperature[s] honey won’t crystallise, bacterial growth will be inhibited, and the nutrient content and flavour won’t be affected.”

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic expressed her concern with the new challenge and , “Honey is great, but having it in small amounts to sweeten is really a healthy relationship with food, and using it to get a lot of followers and a lot of attention and having it in excess amounts is crazy.”

Chinese social media app Tik Tok is currently banned in India but the trends that start on TikTok make their way to other social media platforms in no time.