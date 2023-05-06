Want To Take Your Fitness To the Next Level? 6 Reasons Why You Should Be Doing Cardio

Exercise that increases your heart rate and improves blood circulation throughout the body is referred to as cardio. Most individuals engage in cardio to burn extra calories. Some kinds of cardio are significantly more effective than others for fat reduction. However, that's not all. Numerous factors other than fat reduction call for aerobic exercise.

Here are some of the health benefits that tell cardio could help out your overall physical health:

1. Improve your cardiovascular health

Improved heart health is the first benefit. For your heart to become more effective, it must work harder during exercise and pump blood around your body more quickly. Cardiovascular activities enhance muscle strength and function, which enhances the body's capacity to absorb and utilise oxygen.

Regular everyday tasks can be completed with less weariness when one's capacity to transport and utilise oxygen increases. Additionally, the American Heart Association (AHA) advises that an average adult strives for at least 30 minutes five days per week of moderate-intensity cardiovascular activity.

2. Improves sleep

According to a recent survey by the National Sleep Foundation, those who regularly exercise are far more likely to report having a good night's sleep than those who don't exercise. According to research, exercise enhances both the quantity and quality of sleep. Before staying up late and watching television, you should consider this.

3. Helps regulate your weight

You can keep your weight in check by exercising. This is nothing new, but it is true! Regular exercise (like cardio) can assist you in maintaining a healthy weight. So, by just stepping on the treadmill each day and continuing to eat as usual, you *can* lose weight. However, you'll have more success if you adopt healthy eating practices as well.

4. Strengthens your immune system

Exercise improves the health of your cytokines, which are a kind of protein, and your blood cells. These two elements are essential for controlling the immune system.

5. Boosts mood and brain power

Cardiovascular exercise has several advantages for brain health, including behavioural and biochemical impacts on the brain. By encouraging the development of new connections between cells in a variety of significant cortical regions of the brain, they increase the flexibility of the brain.

One major psychological advantage of regular exercise is increased self-esteem. Your body releases endorphins, which are euphoric hormones when you exercise. These interact with brain receptors to lessen the sense of pain.

6. Regulates your blood sugar

Doctors typically suggest exercise as one of the initial treatments for patients who have recently been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, along with dietary modifications. Exercises like running, lifting weights, and high-intensity interval training all aid in better glucose management and control of blood sugar levels. Regular exercise can help you avoid issues in the future even if you don't have diabetes.

Convinced about cardio but don't know where to begin? Take it slow and start simple, try the no equipment required.

- Start with jumping jacks, simply stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your sides. Jump off the floor and spread your legs wider than shoulder-width, lifting your hands above your head at the same time. Then return to the starting position.

Repeat for 3 sets of 30 seconds each. Take 30 seconds of rest in between.

- High knees: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides. Engage your core and bring your right knee toward your chest, just above waist level, as you bring your left hand up.

Lower and repeat on the opposite side. Go for 3 sets of 30 secs. Take 30 secs of rest in between sets.

- Running or jogging: Simply run or jog for about 20 mins — longer if you can, or shorter if you need to! Eventually, you’ll find your sweet spot.

If jogging or running isn’t for you, consider alternatives like- cycling, swimming, using the elliptical, jumping rope, boxing, dancing, and playing sports (like soccer).

- Walk: Cool down by walking it off for about 5 minutes.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)