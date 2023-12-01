Weight Loss: Go Beyond Treadmill - Innovative Fitness Techniques To Stay Fit

Using a treadmill can be an excellent way of burning calories and losing weight. An easy piece of exercise equipment to use, running or walking on a treadmill is a cardio exercise that can help lose weight faster than other in-home equipment like an exercise bike. But despite the efficacy of treadmills, they may not be suitable for some people, while for others, only treadmill exercises may not lead to weight loss.

Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance Expert, Anytime Fitness, shares, "When it comes to fitness, the treadmill has been a steadfast ally for many, but it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. Its repetitive nature may not suit everyone, especially those seeking diverse and engaging workouts. Especially because, while the treadmill only focuses on cardio, we equally require strength training to build a healthy body."

Who Should NOT Use A Treadmill

The treadmill might not be ideal for individuals who crave variety in their workouts, says Singh. "Some find the continuous motion monotonous or struggle with joint issues aggravated by the repetitive impact. Moreover, people who have had knee injuries in the past, suffer from weaker joints, obesity, diabetes and those with cardiovascular ailments shouldn’t use treadmills on a regular basis."

Why Should You Go Beyond Treadmill

Beyond the treadmill lies a world of exercise diversity waiting to be explored, says Singh. "Variety isn’t just the spice of life; it's the catalyst for a well-rounded fitness regimen. Diversifying workouts not only prevents boredom but also targets different muscle groups and challenges the body in unique ways," says Singh.

Fitness And Weight Loss: Different Types Of Exercises And Benefits

Kushal Pal Singh lists the following exercises and their benefits:

HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training): Incorporating short bursts of intense activity followed by brief recovery periods, HIIT offers time-efficient workouts with metabolism-boosting benefits.

Yoga and Pilates: Focusing on flexibility, core strength, and mind-body connection, these practices enhance balance, posture, and overall wellness.

Strength Training: Utilising resistance and weights, strength training builds muscle mass, boosts metabolism, and fortifies bones.



Group Fitness Classes: From dance-inspired workouts to martial arts-based sessions, group classes foster community, motivation, and fun while burning calories.

"Each exercise form has its unique advantages, catering to different fitness goals, whether it's weight loss, muscle toning, or enhancing flexibility and endurance," says Singh.

More Fitness Tips

Outdoor Activities: Embrace nature with activities like hiking, cycling, or outdoor boot camps for a refreshing change of scenery and a dose of Vitamin D, says Singh.

Technology-Driven Workouts: The trainer adds that virtual reality workouts or apps that gamify fitness routines provide an innovative and engaging twist to exercising.

Mindful Movement Practices: One should also embrace Tai Chi or meditation, which emphasises slow, deliberate movements promoting relaxation, stress reduction, and improved balance.

"Innovation in fitness is boundless. Experimenting with various exercises not only keeps workouts exciting but also ensures holistic fitness development, preventing plateaus and burnout. In conclusion, while the treadmill offers convenience, stepping beyond its confines opens a gateway to a world of diverse fitness options. By exploring varied exercises and embracing innovation, individuals can sculpt not just their bodies but also their overall well-being," says Singh.