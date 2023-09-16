Unlock the path to optimal women's health with our guide on the intricate link between nutrition, maintaining a healthy weight, and overall wellness. Discover empowering insights to make informed lifestyle choices for a vibrant, balanced life.

According to Ms Padmaja Mandali, Dietician and Nutritionist, Apollo Clinic, Nizampet, "A healthy body leads to a healthy mind set. Proper nutrition ,exercise and healthy life style and managing the stress levels in systematic way of practice gives the result of a healthy body and a healthy mind."

"However, with our sedentary and busy lives, health often takes a backseat and we at times overlook whether our daily dietary intake aligns with our recommended nutrition requirements. Even when we attempt to have a balanced diet that includes vitamins, minerals, and all other important nutrients, monitoring them and doing it every day could be challenging," adds Dr. Sachin Pawar, Head – Medical Affairs, India Cluster, P&G Health.

Prioritize a nutritious diet to manage weight effectively and boost women's health. Focus on wholesome eating and mindful lifestyle choices for sustained wellness.

Dr Sachin suggests, "This is where supplementation steps in, bridging the nutritional gap we often neglect. Take, for instance, Vitamin B and Iron, which are vital nutrients for multiple bodily functions - its deficiency can lead to numerous health issues. While a balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, dairy, and leafy greens can provide a B-vitamins and iron-rich diet, supplements help bridge the nutritional gap between our dietary choices and our body's requirements."

Ms. Edwina Raj, Head - Clinical Nutrition Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says, "In the past few years, an increase in exposure to social media has given rise to the trend of celebrity-styled bodies, due to which there has been a noticeable jump in people trying to follow fad diets/unhealthy diets, and self-styled workouts, which do more harm than good."

Tips to For Women To Manage Healthy Weight

Rather than chasing your weight, understand and follow a healthy behavior, and change your approach to health today by following the tips listed below as mentioned by Ms Edwina, - Clinical Nutrition Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital:

- Begin your day with a warm glass of water and stay hydrated throughout the day

Also Read: Enhance Immunity: Vital Lifestyle Habits For A Stronger Immune System

- Never ever skip your breakfast

- Ensure adequate intake of calcium to maintain your bone health

- Consume a balanced meal to get the optimal amount of key nutrients like iron, magnesium, folic acid, and vitamin B12 to support women during their reproductive years

- Avoid smoking and cut down youralcohol intake

- Work out

- Undergo regular health checks

Ms Padmaja Mandali, Dietician and Nutritionist, Apollo Clinic highlights, "Discouraging obsession with unhealthy weight management practices such as bulimia nervosa, anorexia, crash dieting, wrong way of fasting methods, doing exercises in extreme manner ( such as extreme dieting, fasting, purging or excessive exercise) leads to many crucial health related problems. and for long- term physical and mental well-being."

Daily Habits For Women For A Healthier Lifestyle

1.Focus on well balanced diet which includes a variety of fruits, vegetables ,whole grains ,lean proteins and healthy fats.

2. Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Also Read: Optimize Sleep: Combat Blue Light On Screens For Better Rest And Circadian Rhythm

3.Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate –intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous –intensity exercise per week or as per the health condition.

4. Make time for stress reduction activities such as meditation, mindfulness, or deep breathing exercises.

5. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support physical and mental health.

6. Schedule routine check-ups and screenings to monitor your health and catch potential issues early.

We must aim to prioritize the integral role of nutrition in shaping a healthier future. Through a balanced diet and strategic supplementation, we can meet our body's nutritional demands and live healthier and more vibrant lives," concludes Dr Sachin Pawar, Medical Affairs, India Cluster, P&G Health.